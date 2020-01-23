LRPD officer arrested in domestic assault investigation, on paid leave

1  of  3
Ofc. Jonathan Walker photo released Jan. 23, 2020 by Little Rock Police Department.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local police officer has been arrested on a misdemeanor Domestic Battery charge stemming from an investigation that began in Oct. 2019.

A news release issued Thursday afternoon by the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) identifies the officer as Jonathan Walker.

The release states that an alleged assault was reported on Oct. 13, 2019 at the LRPD’s 12th Street Division.

An investigation at the scene did not immediately determine who was the aggressor in the incident and no arrest was made pending a review of the file by the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office. Following the allegations, Ofc. Walker was placed on Administrative Leave.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Walker on the Domestic Battery charge.

