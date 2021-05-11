Police: Overnight argument at Little Rock McDonald’s ends with worker shooting customer’s finger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say one man was injured early Tuesday morning after he was shot by a McDonald’s employee during a fight over a food order.

The incident happened at McDonald’s in the 8000 block of Geyer Springs just before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said an employee and a customer started arguing after the customer in the drive-thru said he did not get his change back.

According to LRPD, another employee went outside and fought with the customer. Witnesses told police the employee pulled out a gun and shot the customer’s right index finger.

The victim in the shooting was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The manager of the fast food chain told police the employee that shot the customer was sent home.

No word yet on if an arrest has been made or what charges the suspect will face.

The investigation is ongoing.