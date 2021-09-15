LRPD: Man shot overnight while sleeping behind church on John Barrow Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they said a man was shot overnight behind a church on John Barrow Road.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:17 p.m. near the Second Baptist Church discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his thigh and forearm.

The victim told police he had been sleeping behind the building when he was approached by a man who began to argue with him before he was shot. The man then fled the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests