Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle at a Love’s truck stop near Otter Creek Sunday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to Love’s located on Interstate 30 just before 3 p.m. After arriving on the scene, police said they found the man’s body inside of a vehicle.

Officers said that there is no evidence of foul play in this incident.

Officials with the LRPD have not released the victim’s identity at this time. The victim’s body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab for positive identification.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LRPD’s anonymous tip line at 501-371-4636.

This is an ongoing investigation.