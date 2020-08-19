LRPD looking for a man exposing himself to woman walking alone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are on the lookout for a man who has been driving around the capital city exposing himself to woman.

“Hey that guy did that to me too,” said Ryland Steele, victim.

Several women have come forward with similar stories of walking alone when an SUV slowly pulled up next to them, rolling the window down, exposing himself from the waist down.

“As soon as I got over my shock he asked me ‘do you want some more of this?’ and drove off,” said Steele.

Ryland Steele said this happened to her in April, but since then, a dozen woman have come forward with same accounts from different locations.

Two similar incidents happened the same day this week.

“I don’t think he has this planned out, I think he’s just unfortunately a disturbing opportunist,” said Steele.

Steele said the man was wearing a bandanna across his face with a ball cap on so only his eyes were visible.

Another victim, Deanna Jones said she also couldn’t see his face.

“He’s definitely using the current mask as an opportunity because his face was covered,” said Deanna Jones, Victim.

Both Jones and Steele urge walkers to be aware of your surroundings and don’t let your guard down.

“This has the potential to be a very dangerous situation,” said Steele.

Both victims said they are not taking precautions when going on their walks, such as carrying mace.

They also hope to spread awareness in order to catch this man.

Little Rock Police said they haven’t been able to catch this man in the act but they do have a few leads.

LRPD said the incidents are continuing to happen between 9 am and 11 am in the Hillcrest area.