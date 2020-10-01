UPDATE: Woman dies in Little Rock shooting Thursday

UPDATE:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday on the 5200 block of Stanley Drive.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex.
Little Rock police say the woman was taken to a local hospital but has died.
Police say they’ve been told two men may have approached the back of the apartment complex and shot through windows at the woman.
Police say they are searching for the suspects.
Officials say the victim’s identity when next of kin is notified.
UPDATE:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say they are now investigating a homicide on the 5200 block of Stanley Drive.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police confirm they are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday on Stanley Drive.
This is a developing story.
Watch the livestream above for the latest developments.
LATEST POSTS:
- Rutledge files suit against owner of The Iron Shop of Arkansas
- ‘It would create a constitutional crisis’: Democrats, Republicans clash on when to fill Supreme Court vacancy
- Accident on I-40 near Mayflower causes traffic backup
- Jarques McClellion Opts Out of Season Due to Health Concerns
- Health care, abortion center stage in SCOTUS fight