LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting on the 2100 block of Maple Street that happened Saturday night.

BREAKING: Little Rock Police investigating a shooting along the 2100 block of Maple Street. We’ve been told no one was hit. One neighbor tells me she heard dozen of shots pic.twitter.com/AFS0O8GG6Q — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) February 9, 2020

Witnesses tell police they heard more than 20 shots.

KARK has been told that no one was hit.

Right now, no suspects have been identified.