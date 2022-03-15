LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting near the intersection of Rodney Parham and Breckenridge.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 6 p.m., with witnesses saying they heard several rounds being fired.

Police said two people were shot at this scene but although both were hurt, they are expected to survive their injuries.

“After a time or two you get used to it, unfortunately,” Hungry Howie’s Pizza employee TJ Rowan said. “I’m just hoping one day this will be enough, you know?”

#UPDATE: Police say two people were shot at the Circle K on Rodney Parham and Breckenridge.



Spokesperson Mark Edwards tells me both were hurt but will survive. #ARNews https://t.co/UVylNIQelc — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) March 16, 2022

Police were able to clear out of the area by 7:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.