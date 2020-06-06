UPDATE: Man shot outside LR funeral home dies

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock Police the victim in Friday evening’s shooting has died. The shooting happened Friday evening around 6:00 on 2nd and Cross Street in Little Rock.

The man was in critical condition after being shot and later died due to his injuries.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened in Little Rock.

The shooting happened outside of a funeral home where people were attending a service.

“We was at my nephews wake today, and we was all in and some of us was coming out,” said Kimberly Mason.

Family and friends were at a funeral home for a wake and then…

“Heard like 15 gun shots, somebody just came up and start shooting,” said Kimberly Mason.

Around 6:15 Friday night, police saw a car leaving the area of 3rd and Cross Street and spread the message and within seconds…

“We had a handful of area of various agencies that we’re responding to this area and we were able to make a traffic stop and we deemed a suspect,” said Officer Eric Barnes with the Little Rock Police Department.

And a few minutes later, police say they found another suspect on I-630.

LRPD thanking a National Guard Medic being close by, they were able to help the man who was shot immediately.

“The person who got shot is my nephew’s best friend,” said Kimberly Mason.

Mason says she can’t believe this all happened while they are mourning.

“We were trying to put my nephew away today and this happened,” said Kimberly Mason.

Little Rock Police say that because of the protest and a heavy police presence, they were able to respond quickly.

The man who was shot has not been identified yet, but police say he is in critical condition.

Arkansas State Police has one suspect connected to the shooting in custody. Troopers in the downtown area at protest sites will remain vigilant and prepared to take action. Violence will not be tolerated. Troopers will use use force as necessary to keep the peace in Little Rock. https://t.co/nvOYTsxFWq — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) June 6, 2020