LRPD: Forgery suspect crashes into multiple cars and dies after trying to run from police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Rodney Parham at Northbrook Circle.

It happened just before 5:30 Friday night. One man is dead, others had non-life threatening injuries.

It began with a call to police from a bank.

Police say a forgery suspect fled from police, then crashed into multiple other vehicles in a curve on Rodney Parham just east of Reservoir Road. The forgery suspect died in the accident.

This investigation is continuing.

Click below to see the full news release from LRPD.