LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating a Friday homicide in the 2300 block of South Harrison Street.

According to investigators, there is only one known victim at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

This marks Little Rock’s seventh homicide of 2022 and the first since the city declared violent crime a public health emergency.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information develops.