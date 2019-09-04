Breaking News
LRPD investigating homicide near 13th Street and Arch Street

LRPD investigating homicide near 13th Street and Arch Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say they’re investigating a homicide near 13th Street and Arch Street.

We’ll have more details on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss