LRPD investigating homicide near 13th Street and Arch Street

KARK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say they’re investigating a homicide near 13th Street and Arch Street.
We’ll have more details on this developing story as it becomes available.
#BREAKING: Little Rock Police confirm homicide investigation underway near 13th Street and Arch. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/tvLIPrswA0— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 4, 2019
#BREAKING: Little Rock Police confirm homicide investigation underway near 13th Street and Arch. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/tvLIPrswA0