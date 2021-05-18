LRPD investigating death in golf course pond as possible suicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rescue crews recovered a body from a pond at a Little Rock golf course Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Eagle Hill Golf Course located at 19 Southern Hills Circle shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Originally, officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said they had received reports that the individual was a child.

Later updates from the Little Rock Police Department reported that the recovered body was that of someone in their mid-20s.

Officers at the scene said they are investigating this matter as a possible suicide.