LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating the 5th shooting at 11th and College.

Police say an off-duty detective heard dozens of gun shots near the 1500 block of Geyer, and called it in.

On the way, the officer got a report of a gunshot victim on College St. When the officer arrived, he found the man had been shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital to be treated, and should make a complete recovery.

This was one of several shootings in Little Rock on Wednesday.