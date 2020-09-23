UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death on 12th St. in Little Rock

UPDATE:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say the death of a man overnight on the 4200 block of W. 12th Street is being investigated as a suspicious death until an autopsy can be performed.
Little Rock police say, “After the preliminary investigation, it was not readily apparent that the, deceased black male, subject had died as the result of a homicide”.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are investigating an overnight homicide.
It happened on the 4200 block of W. 12th Street.
Police have not identified the victim.
Police cannot confirm the manner of death at this time.
According to Little Rock police, the victim was outside, beside the porch in the front yard.
Few details are known right now. We will continue to bring updates as soon as they are available.
LATEST POSTS:
- 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season ties record for most landfalling tropical systems in U.S.
- Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour NLR stop rescheduled to January 2022
- LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Rainy, Chilly Wednesday
- Rakeem Boyd, Hogs Plan to Play Smash Mouth, Up-Tempo Football