UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death on 12th St. in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say the death of a man overnight on the 4200 block of W. 12th Street is being investigated as a suspicious death until an autopsy can be performed.

**Update**The incident at 4218 W. 12 th Street is being reclassified as a Suspicious Death until an autopsy can be performed. After the preliminary investigation, it was not readily apparent that the, deceased black male, subject had died as the result of a homicide. pic.twitter.com/yvGNMNmR04 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 23, 2020

Little Rock police say, “After the preliminary investigation, it was not readily apparent that the, deceased black male, subject had died as the result of a homicide”.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are investigating an overnight homicide.

A Homicide has occurred at 4200 W. 12 th St. Patrol Officers, Detectives and Crime Scene are on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/oMXY6RTvtp — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 23, 2020

It happened on the 4200 block of W. 12th Street.

Police have not identified the victim.

Police cannot confirm the manner of death at this time.







According to Little Rock police, the victim was outside, beside the porch in the front yard.

Few details are known right now. We will continue to bring updates as soon as they are available.

