LRPD in final stages of being named to world accreditation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are one step closer to being named to a world accreditation.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department said it is in the final stages of receiving the CALEA TRI ARC Accreditation.

This process started back in 1997 and requires almost every action by the department to be reviewed yearly. If LRPD is awarded this accreditation, the department will be one of 24 worldwide to have it.

“From traffic stops to felony arrests to documenting how we process property how we address citizens complaints are addressed through these standards and procedures and it is quite an argues process to make sure you are in compliance,” said Lt. Casey Clark.

The final decision will come in November.