LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man whose body was found near a playground in the 7700 block of Chicot Road, dead from a gunshot wound, has been identified.

According to investigators, the man has been identified as 24-year-old Deshon Stokes of Little Rock.

Homicide detectives say they have developed several leads in the case.

Stokes body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.