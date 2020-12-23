LRPD has only solved about half the city’s killings this year, data shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock report an increase in the number of homicides in 2020 than in 2019 but as the year comes to a close, nearly half of the city’s killings remain open.

According to data released Tuesday by Little Rock Police, there has been 50 homicides so far in 2020, a 16% increase from 2019 and a 15% jump compared to the last four years.

“We feel like that 16% increase, we have [to] contribute to the pandemic,” says Little Rock Police Department Media Specialist Mark Edwards.

Courtesy: Little Rock Police Department

Edwards says domestic-related homicides is contributing to the increase.

“Domestic-related that’s a lot of it. A lot of it is people who know each other, just having slight differences, disagreements and not having the right approach to solving them,” says Edwards.

Out of all the murders in 2020, records show only 52% of the cases have been cleared, which means it’s been solved or there’s been an arrest.

“It’s not a lack of effort,” says Edwards. “I think it takes time. Different crimes require different approaches.”

According to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, through the United States Department of Justice, it recommends a homicide detective take the lead in three to four new cases per year.

In Little Rock, there are seven homicide detectives, excluding the sergeant and lieutenant, and at 50 homicides so far, each Little Rock homicide detective is averaging seven new cases this year.

According to most recent data, LRPD homicide detectives have averaged 7 different cases in 2020, above a national recommendation.

Edwards says adding additional homicide detectives is something the capital city’s police department may consider in the future.

“Would you want more people working on them? Yes. you would. When we can get that opportunity, that’s definitely what we will look into,” says Edwards.

Officers say another contributing factor to the nearly 50/50 clearance rate is a lack of witness cooperation.

In addition to murders, Little Rock Police homicide detectives are also called to most deaths in the city which may include suicides and overdoses.