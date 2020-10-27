LRPD detective to be presented with 2020 Protector Award Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A detective with the Little Rock Police Department will be presented with the 2020 Protector Award on Tuesday.

The Children’s Protection Center (CPC) says Detective Brandon Eggerth will be recognized for being an outstanding front-line service provider who demonstrates strong service and dedication to child victims of abuse in Pulaski County.

“Our work in the child abuse and neglect space is extremely rewarding, but can also be demanding at times”, shared CPC Executive Director Jennifer Long. “We recognize that our impact is due in large part to our multi-disciplinary team (MDT) partners and Brandon is extremely deserving of this honor.”

Children’s Protection Center is a non-profit, child advocacy and safety center serving all Pulaski County children, families and professionals to end child abuse.

According to a news release sent by CPC, this is an annual event to celebrate the role local law enforcement, DHS workers, prosecutors, state police investigators, as well as medical and mental health professionals play in addressing child abuse and neglect in Pulaski County.

CPC is located in the Clark Center for Safe and Healthy Children on the Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus. The event will be hosted in the center’s courtyard at 1210 Wolfe Street from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a short program at noon.

For more information on the Children’s Protection Center, click here.

