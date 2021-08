LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a body discovered in a vehicle submerged in a pond just off Mabelvale Pike on August 5 is no longer being investigated as a homicide.

According to investigators, it was determined that the vehicle hit an object prior to going into the water.

Damage was also found on a fence bordering the property.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.