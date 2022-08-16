LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department reported that the crash happened in the 7200 block of Scott Hamilton, which is between Interstate 30 and West 65th Street.

The crash has closed the street as crews respond. Investigators said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Officials with the LRPD said the person operating the motorcycle died in this incident. There was no information as of 9 a.m. Tuesday on if anyone else was injured in this crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.