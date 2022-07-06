Why do we stop or slow down to look at car crashes? A psychology professor explains the reasons behind it. (Getty)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they have seen more people dying in car accidents over the last couple of months.

According to Little Rock police, the city has racked up six of twelve deaths in just the past two months.

Sergeant Eric Barnes says south University and other popular streets can be dangerous if you are not paying attention behind the wheel, and most of these deaths are preventable.

“This is kind of why we want to put this information out,” Barnes said. “To bring awareness to driver safety, pedestrian safety, cyclist safety, whatever it may be. Just so people are safe.”

Since 2019, police records show 93 people died in Little Rock car accidents.

Barnes says always pay attention if you’re driving and wait until you’re parked off the street before you text.