LRPD Chief sued for $40K+ in unpaid credit card bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock’s Police Chief is facing some hot water with his personal finances.

Court records show Chief Keith Humphrey has defaulted on three credit cards and been sued for more than $40,000 in delinquent credit card bills.

Humphrey was sworn in as Chief in April 2019. Before he was put on Little Rock’s payroll, Humphrey was required to go through all the needed background checks which includes a financial disclosure.

Only 10 days after Humphrey was sworn in, two separate lawsuits were filed by creditors.

One was filed by American Express National Bank, alleging Humphrey owed $19,060.04. A judge later ruled Humphrey had to pay back the money, but if he followed a payment schedule the total owed would be reduced to $10,680.

The other lawsuit was filed by the First National Bank of Omaha. It claimed Humphrey owed $7,976.01. When that case close, the judge also offered a payment plan deal where Humphrey would be required to pay $5,584.

While Humphrey was facing both of those cases, American Express sued for another card saying Humphrey owed $15,870.94. That case is still pending.

Kathy Webb was the only city director who returned our calls. Webb said she only found out about the lawsuits “recently” and just started asking questions.

A spokesperson for the city said Human Relations was made aware of the debt settlement program when he was a candidate for Chief.

Requests for comment from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. have not been returned.