LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The embattled head of the Little Rock Police Department is stepping down from his post.

Chief Keith Humphrey will retire from the department effective May 20.

Humphrey has been at the center of a number of controversies since nearly the beginning of his tenure in Little Rock in 2019.

In a post to social media, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. thanked Humphrey “for his service to the City of Little Rock and dedication to law enforcement” while wishing him the best in retirement.

Scott also announced a national search would be launched to find Humphrey’s replacement. In the interim, Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will lead the department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.