LRPD Chief Humphrey releases statement regarding recent protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent protest, vandalism, and improvised explosive devices.

He says over the last couple of nights the Little Rock Police Department has been responding to several protests throughout the City of Little Rock.

You can read his full statement below:

Over the last two nights, our department has responded to several protests throughout our city. As I have stated on numerous occasions, our department will always respect the first amendment rights of residents and visitors. However, we expect those who wish to exercise these rights to do so peacefully. My responsibility as Little Rock’s Chief of Police is to ensure that all who reside, work, or visit our city remain safe.

During Tuesday evening’s protest in front of the 12th Street Station, our officers played a major role in ensuring the protesters’ safety. Along with having open dialogue, the officers rerouted traffic to reduce the chances of protesters being injured while remaining in the street. I am extremely disappointed that last evening’s protests led to acts of vandalism at our community’s 12th Street Police Station. The tires of several police vehicles were slashed. Also, what appears to be two incendiary devices were deployed by unknown suspects. Even though the devices did not explode, an initial investigation has revealed that there was an attempt to ignite at least one device.

This investigation is in the early stages. At this time we are unable to provide any further details. However, in our promise to be transparent, information will be provided when it becomes available and does not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. I am confident that those responsible for committing these crimes will be identified. The men and women of our department, along with our residents have the right to work and live in peace and not in fear

Chief Keith L. Humphrey

Little Rock Police Department