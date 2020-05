LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A second lawsuit in just 24 hours has been filed against Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

The suit brought Thursday is by Captain Marcus Paxton, who works in the department’s training division.

In the suit, Paxton claims he was retaliated against by the Chief after testifying about the February 2019 deadly shooting involving Officer Charles Starks.

For the latest follow Susan El Khoury.