LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are just about set to move into their new headquarters in downtown Little Rock.

The department will begin moving in Friday and through the rest of the weekend.

Construction work began on the new facility back in January of 2021 and was funded by an approved sales tax. It comes with a $7 million price tag.

The new headquarters will have more space than the previous building.

It is a real-time crime center, with larger conference rooms and more office space.

The former headquarters will be demolished.