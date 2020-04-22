LRPD assistant chief, two sergeants file lawsuit against chief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Assistant Police Chief Hayward Finks and two police sergeants, Duane Finks and Reginald Parks have filed a lawsuit against Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey for allegedly retaliating against the assistant chief after he testified at a trial for Officer Charles Starks for the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

According to the lawsuit, the assistant chief testified that investigation into Bradley Blackshire’s death was rushed.

According to the lawsuit, Chief Humphrey talked to human resources about Assistant Chief Finks the day after he testified.

Humphrey refused an Internal Affairs investigation requested by the assistant chief, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also says Humphrey transferred Duane Finks and Reginald Parks, who were co-supervisors of the School Resource Officer Program, to patrol. According to the lawsuit, this resulted in a pay decrease for the two sergeants.

The plaintiffs are asking for compensation and punitive damages, but the exact amount is not specified.

To read the full lawsuit filing, click here.