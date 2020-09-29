LRPD asking public to help identify residential burglary suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police need help identifying a residential burglary suspect.

On Sunday, a resident arrived home on Misty Glen Drive and saw a man dressed in blue running out of his garage.

The home had people inside asleep during the burglary. The suspect ran to a nearby dark-colored SUV or Mini-van with bright LED taillights.

The suspect fled south from the area and was last seen in the area of Cherry Brook Drive. The victim described the car as newer in appearance.

The photo below captured the suspect who entered the home. He was also wearing blue Nike shoes and a black Razorback ball cap.

This is the third similar incident this month in the same general area, all occurring between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department or Northwest Property Crimes Detectives at 501-918-3500.