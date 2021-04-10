LRPD: Arrests made in shooting death of juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have arrested two susp[ects who allegedly fired a gun from a vehicle, resulting in the death of a juvenile.

18-year-old Lakaila Scarver and Yacariel Davis have been arrested and both are expected to be charged with capital murder.

According to a preliminary arrest report, investigators believe Scarver fired a gun into another vehicle

That shooting resulted in the death of a male juvenile who has not yet been positively identified, though few details are available at this time.

Detectives also learned that two other people were also shot and injured during the incident.

Scarver and Davis were arrested by Little Rock police and booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The report says Scarver will also face 2 counts of committing a terroristic act as well and a felony count for discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Both Scarver and Davis are being held without bond.