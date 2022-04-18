LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Easter Sunday shooting that killed a woman in the 6000 block of Geyer Springs Road.

According to investigators, Zabion Bealer was arrested and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Joanna Bell of Little Rock.

Investigators say Bell was found suffering from a gunshot wound just after 8:45 on Sunday morning. She was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police say her body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.