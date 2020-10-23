LRPD adding new body cameras to uniforms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police officers have a new addition to their uniforms starting today.

Body cameras, police say they’ve had the cameras for more than four weeks but they had to be formatted and programmed.

The long awaited body cameras are here, 275 new body cams are in service starting Thursday.

Every uniformed officer that comes into contact with people on a day-to-day basis should have on a body camera.

From school resource officers, to motorcycle officers and even, including new recruits will also be wearing them.

Casey says it’s important to teach the newest members of the department. sso activating and deactivating the cameras can be apart of their routine.

LRPD public information officer Casey Clark says there are a few exceptions for people who work in administrative positions.

“If finances allowed, we’d love to have everybody have a body camera but at this time we’re just putting forward-facing the people who have the most contact with the public, on a day-to-day basis,” said Casey Clark, Little Rock Police Department.

Casey says one misconception for officers, is that they wouldn’t be excited to have the body cameras.

As of now the footage will be held on a storage system.