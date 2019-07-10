LRPD adding new barriers to prevent vehicle assaults

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Police Department is adding an extra element of safety to the streets.

The steel barriers are designed to stop a car and will damage one if it’s hit.

As the number of vehicle assaults continues to rise nationwide and around the world, the Little Rock Police Department is doing what it can to make sure it doesn’t happen in the city.

Through a grant from Homeland Security, the department was given seven brand-new steel barricades to use at events in and around the city that draw large public crowds.

“This is another way we want to make sure that members of the community, visitors have a good time and can be safe while doing it,” says Officer Eric Barnes.

Right now, you can check them out at the convention center at Markham and Scott.

You can expect to see them in use for events like the Little Rock Marathon and the Arkansas State Fair.

LRPD is already working to get more of these barricades through another grant, so it can help make more parts of the city safe where there are a lot of pedestrians.