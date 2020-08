LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert.

LRPD is looking for Randy Owens, 29, who was reported missing around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Owens is about 5’7″ and 175 pounds. He was last known to be at E 14th St. & Valmar St, and last seen wearing Black T-shirt & Camo pants.

Point of contact for additional information is Lt. Cumming – (501) 371-4829.