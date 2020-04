LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a silver alert for a missing Little Rock man.

Joe Martin, 57 was last seen leaving Baptist Hospital (9601 Baptist Health Drive), around 2:00 p.m. on April 27.

Martin left the hospital and possibly got on a Rock Region Metro Bus. He was last seen wearing black pants, a brown jacket, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Martin is asked to call LRPD.