Their historic run of beating SEC teams ended for the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as LSU gutted out a 78-71 win in the semifinals of the league's postseason tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Hogs missed on their chance to establish the program's best winning streak against league competition that ended with 12 consecutive SEC victories.

The No. 2 seed in the SECT, Arkansas (22-6, 14-5 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 13 entering Saturday) beat Missouri in the SECT quarterfinals on Friday to match the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks' 12-game league winning streak, but now the Hogs must wait until Sunday's announcement of the 68-team field for the NCAA tournament to learn what their at-large seed will be, who their first opponent will be, the early-round matchups within their 16-team bracket, and their playing site. The NCAAT begins next week at various locations in Indiana.