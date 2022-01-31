LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Monday night on Center Street.

Investigators said one person was injured in the shooting but added that those injuries are not life-threatening.

Department officials have not released any other information at this time.

This shooting brings the total number of victims of gunfire in the capital city to 12 since Friday evening, including one person who died and an infant hit by a stray shot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.