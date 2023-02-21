LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock firefighters are tackling a grass fire Monday evening just off of Interstate 430.

The fire is in the area of Kaufman Road and Kanis Road, near the Shackleford Road exit just off of the southbound lanes of I-430.

The Little Rock Fire Department currently has seven fire trucks at the scene of the fire, and video from the iDriveArkansas camera system shows firefighters spraying down areas near the roadway.

Traffic on I-430 and westbound I-630 was backing up in the area of the fire.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., ARDOT reported that the traffic obstruction has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.