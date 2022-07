LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock fire crews battled a blaze in a wooded area between Colonel Glenn and Fourche Creek.

According to LRFD officials, the fire started around 2 p.m. near the 6600 block of Colonel Glenn, just west of University Avenue.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

Pulaski County is under high wildfire danger, with a burn ban currently in place.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.