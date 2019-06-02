LRFD: Apartment building stairwell damaged by underground pipe failure Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Workers are repairing damage to the stairwell of a building at the Riverwalk apartment complex near Riverfront Drive.

The building affected has been evacuated while those repairs are made, and fire crews do a safety inspection of the building.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, the stairs began to pull away as the support for the stairs sunk into the ground.

A pipe used for drainage to the river gave way underground near the staircase.

Workers are on scene lifting the staircase structure back into place and adding support underneath the base.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping people who live in the building who have been displaced.

