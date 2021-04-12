LR woman finds 60,000+ bees living inside her home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a decade of a bee problem, Mariah Brown finally found what all the buzz what about.

“I dont even know anything about bees, what am I supposed to do?” Mariah Brown said. “I knew they were in the wall, I just didn’t know how deep they were in the wall.”

She said that she called beekeeper mike, to take a look, and what he found under a brick?

About 60,000 bees that have been calling this place home for years.

“I was beyond amazed, it felt like an aminal planet type of thing. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Mariah Brown said. “I’m glad they have someone to give them a good home, who knows about them and can care about them.”

After a decade together, Brown is ready for her roommates to move out and start fresh somewhere else.