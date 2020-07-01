LR Police: Man arrested, accused of shooting woman, biting officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man faces charges after Little Rock police say he shot a woman and bit an officer Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Little Rock police report, Johnny Parks, 55, faces first-degree battery, second-degree battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm and public intoxication charges.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. on the 11600 block of Warren Road.

Officers say when they arrived, Johnny Parks was sitting in a 2004 Cadillac DeVille outside the home.

According to police, Parks could hardly walk on his own.

According to the report, Deborah Williams, 58, told police she was hit by a bullet fired by Parks.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say as they tried to reposition Parks off his stomach inside the patrol vehicle, Parks bit Officer Clint Griffin, 37, on the right forearm.

According to the report, a witness called saying she had the gun used in the shooting and was at Mann Road and Stardust Trail.

According to the report, the witness gave the gun to police and told them Parks went to the home on Warren Road and threatened to shoot everyone at the home.

The witness said the victim went out to talk to Parks.

The witness told police Parks pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued.

According to the report, the victim was shot by Parks during the struggle.

The witness told police she was able to get the gun from Parks and fled.

Two other witnesses told police they saw Parks when he got to the home and they went outside, but they say they went back inside the home when it seemed that Parks had calmed down.

The two other witnesses told police they ran back out when they heard the gunshot.

According to the report, Parks was taken to a local hospital because he was intoxicated.

Parks was then taken to the Pulaski County Jail.

The officer that was bitten was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report.