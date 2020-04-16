LR neighbors enjoying ‘safe’ front yard piano concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman in Little Rock held a concert in her front yard for her neighbors to enjoy.
Spots were marked in her yard so everyone stayed a safe distance while she played the piano through the window.
“Music has always been apart of my life so I wanted to bring it out to everybody,” said Jeanne VonDerAhe, Pianist.
Neighbors on Maple Ridge Road in Little Rock listened to a wide variety of music while taking a break from self-quarantine at home,
“Just started playing the piano and my neighbors would come by and say ‘yay that was awesome’ and then this happened,” said VonDerAhe.
Jeanne VonDerAhe is a retired music teacher who hasn’t changed her tune.
She’s still sharing her love of music whenever possible which leads to this concert. The concert is being called Jammin’ with Jeanne.
“They can still talk to each other and I’m going to do some sing-a-longs with them tonight and it’s just a way for me to present my god-given talent to the neighborhood,” said VonDerAhe.
“I love music and I love live music and you can’t go to a concert so why not have one here right across the street from your house,” said Keith Petersen, Neighbor.
Keith Petersen lives across the street from VonDerAhe, he said he heard his neighbor playing the piano while outside and that sparked the idea for a concert.
Petersen spread the word about the musical event and even came up with a way to make it safe.
He put flags in the ground every six feet so everyone could just concentrate on the music.
“We are looking forward to just having a fun time, listen to some good music,” said Petersen.
There was clapping, some singing, and even a little dancing. Which means the concert accomplished its goal.
“Just get away from everything and all you do is concentrate on what you are listening to and I think that’s the important thing,” said VonDerAhe.
The concert went so well the neighbors are talking about continuing the concerts even after the pandemic is over.
All in an effort to pull the neighbors together and keep the community close.
