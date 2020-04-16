LR neighbors enjoying ‘safe’ front yard piano concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman in Little Rock held a concert in her front yard for her neighbors to enjoy.

Spots were marked in her yard so everyone stayed a safe distance while she played the piano through the window.​

“Music has always been apart of my life so I wanted to bring it out to everybody,” said Jeanne VonDerAhe, Pianist.​

Neighbors on Maple Ridge Road in Little Rock listened to a wide variety of music while taking a break from self-quarantine at home,​

“Just started playing the piano and my neighbors would come by and say ‘yay that was awesome’ and then this happened,” said VonDerAhe.​

Jeanne VonDerAhe is a retired music teacher who hasn’t changed her tune.​

She’s still sharing her love of music whenever possible which leads to this concert. The concert is being called Jammin’ with Jeanne.​

“They can still talk to each other and I’m going to do some sing-a-longs with them tonight and it’s just a way for me to present my god-given talent to the neighborhood,” said VonDerAhe.​

“I love music and I love live music and you can’t go to a concert so why not have one here right across the street from your house,” said Keith Petersen, Neighbor.​

Keith Petersen lives across the street from VonDerAhe, he said he heard his neighbor playing the piano while outside and that sparked the idea for a concert.​

Petersen spread the word about the musical event and even came up with a way to make it safe.​

He put flags in the ground every six feet so everyone could just concentrate on the music.​

“We are looking forward to just having a fun time, listen to some good music,” said Petersen.​

There was clapping, some singing, and even a little dancing. Which means the concert accomplished its goal.​

“Just get away from everything and all you do is concentrate on what you are listening to and I think that’s the important thing,” said VonDerAhe.​

The concert went so well the neighbors are talking about continuing the concerts even after the pandemic is over.​

All in an effort to pull the neighbors together and keep the community close.​