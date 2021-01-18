LR mayor reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy

FILE – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963. (AP Photo/File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shared a video Monday reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In the video, which was posted on the City of Little Rock’s YouTube page, Scott is commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the historic First Baptist Church at 7th and Gaines Streets where the reverend preached in 1963, four months before the March on Washington.

The transcript of Scott’s message is below:

Hi. I’m Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. As we celebrate the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and recognize the legacy of economic and social justice that he and other civil rights movement leaders left for us… join me in re-committing yourself to be that, as Dr. King put it, drum major for justice. I’m joining you from the historic First Baptist Church in downtown Little Rock at the corner of 7th and Gaines Streets. It’s the one of the oldest Black congregations in Little Rock. Pastor Byers, thank you for allowing me to visit this great monument that is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is within these sacred walls that Dr. King preached in 1963, four months before the March on Washington and the famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Our remembrance of Dr. King couldn’t have come at a better time, as we examine and seek to crush the horrors of hate that continue to exist and rise up in our nation. It is through the continued and consistent work of economic and social justice we create a city that provides opportunity to all of its residents. When we do justice, the whole of our society benefits. I’m reminded of Dr. Kings’ words in his Letter from a Birmingham Jail, that the “time is always ripe to do right.” Let that truth resonate with you, and guide you as you do the work to strengthen your home, neighborhoods, or schools. And I pray that today you gain a greater sense of duty to democracy. Each one of us must resolve daily to shepherd this fragile experiment…and press towards creating what our founding fathers called a more perfect union. Let us march on until victory is won. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

You can watch the two-minute address above.