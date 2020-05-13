LR MAYOR: City looking to finalize purchase of 250 body-worn cameras for LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Soon you may notice a new permanent piece of equipment on all Little Rock Police Officer uniforms, body-worn cameras.

The department has been testing out different types of cameras and now the city is making a final decision on the big purchase.​

Tuesday night at the Little Rock’s City Council meeting, some board members socially distanced while others joined virtually but that didn’t slow down the conversation.​

“We’ll have 250 cameras where each officer will be able to have those body-worn cameras,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr, Little Rock.​

Mayor Frank Scott Jr said 194,000 dollars for the cameras are coming from a Federal Body Worn Camera Police and Implementation Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.​

The grant does require matching funds from the city.​

The city will be covering the remaining $565,999.23.​

The purchase includes the cameras, necessary hardware, software, and technical services to support the implementation and use.​

“It’s an accountability measure both for the community as well as our law enforcement,” said Mayor Scott Jr, “so it’s good for all.”​

An accountability measure for all, so if something happens will you be able to view the footage?

Mayor Scott Jr said the video captured will be treated just like the current patrol unit dash camera footage.​

“If it’s in a pending investigation, only after that investigation is complete and then forwarded onto the next process where the information will be FOI-able at that time,” said Mayor Scott Jr.​

If passed, Mayor Scott Jr said the body-worn cameras will be implemented in June of this year.​

Board members are scheduled to vote next week on the purchase of the body-worn cameras.​