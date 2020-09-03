LR mayor and chief education officer to announce broadband, Literacy expansion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Chief Education Officer Dr. Jay Barth will announce September as Education Month and several key initiatives Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the city of Little Rock say one of the key initiatives includes increasing access to broadband and expansion of virtual opportunities for strengthening student literacy.

To watch the news conference live starting at noon, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories