LR Marathon weekend brings in more than six million dollars

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Marathon weekend in Little Rock not only brings in crowds of people, it brings an economic boom.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau says its the best weekend of the year for the Captial city.

“It’s even more fun on race day,” said Sarah Kelter, Half Marathon Runner.

The capital city is buzzing as runners are lacing up their shoes preparing for the 18th annual Little Rock Marathon.

“I’m not a runner, I don’t consider myself a runner,” said Kelter.

Sarah Kelter is preparing for her fourth half marathon. This year will be her second time running in Little Rock.

Her goal is to beat her time from last year which is two and a half hours.

“Under two and a half, that is my only goal, even if it’s my 30 seconds, is to just beat it,” said Kelter.

Kelter currently lives in Little Rock but this race brings in more than 12,000 people from all 50 states and 13 different countries.

“They come here because this is the best marathon in the world,” said David Russell, LR Convention and Visitors Bureau.

David Russell with the Little Rock Convention and Visitor Bureau said not only does this event attract runners but they bring their whole family.

“The city is jammed, especially downtown anywhere near the racecourse,” said Russell.

Which Gina Pharis, the Race Director said runs up a big economic boom.

“The economic impact is about 6.1 million dollar influx of funds to the city of Little Rock’s inner tax base,” said Gina Pharis, Race Director.

As for the runners, they are preparing to beat their times and of course, get the world’s largest marathon metal.

“I didn’t realize the metal was that big until we actually got them and they are huge so it was a bonus at that point,” said Kelter.

Races start Saturday and go through Sunday.