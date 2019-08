HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A Little Rock man has died after he was hit on a Garland County highway Tuesday evening, Arkansas State Police say.

According to the fatal crash report, Ernesto Sarmiento, 35 of Little Rock, was picking up items on Highway 70 East when he was hit by a 2015 Toyota Camry around 6:40 Tuesday evening.

State Police say conditions were clear at the time of the accident.

According to the report from State Police, this is the 273rd fatality on Arkansas roads in 2019.