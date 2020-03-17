LR homeless shelter doesn’t plan on shutting down amidst growing COVID-19 concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Compassion center is still housing hundreds of homeless men, woman and children every night.

While COVID-19 has caused the homeless shelter to be more alert to illnesses, they are not slowing down.

“It’s been unusual, there’s a lot of things happening that we are not used to,” said Pastor William Holloway, Little Rock Compassion Center.

The Compassion Center is determined to do its part for homeless people in Central Arkansas despite the growing concerns.

“We’re feeding close to 6-700 meals a day and right now we are in bad need of hand sanitizer and bleach and stuff like that and some toilet paper too,” said Pastor Holloway.

Pastor William Holloway at The Compassion Center says all these problems are new for them and they are getting very low on supplies.

“That’s because I think people are hoarding,” said Pastor Holloway.

We asked Pastor Holloway how long the center would last if they are unable to get new supplies soon, he said, “I think we will probably be okay for a week more.”

With the supply threat looming, Pastor Holloway said they are focusing on the more immediate threat, the 240 people who sleep at the shelter nightly.

“When people first come in the door we ask them, do they have a temperature, are they coughing or sneezing,” said Pastor Holloway.

Pastor Holloway said those showing symptoms are told to go see a doctor.

Those not showing symptoms are allowed in the building but they have rules to follow.

“We make them sanitize their hands, tell them to stay at least three feet apart, we tell them not to shake hands or hug anyone,” said Pastor Holloway.

Pastor Holloway said during this time the center is not holding church but they will do bible study in smaller groups.

At this time, the center does not plan on making any other changes.