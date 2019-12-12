LR game store robbed at gunpoint, 3 suspects arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers responded to a robbery call on Wednesday, December 11 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects had already left the location when they arrived. At the time of the incident, two employees and two customers were inside the store when the robbery happened.

Police say that one of the employees said that he was helping a customer at the counter when two people came into the store.

The employee told police that one of the people who walked into the store pointed a rifle at him and told him to open the cash drawer. Police say the employee then opened the drawer while the second person who came in reached over the counter and took money.

Police say the suspects then walked over to the second employee who was also behind the counter and demanded a game console off the bank wall, the employee refused to do this.

That employee told police he then went to the back of the store to grab a baseball bat, and while he did that the suspects ran out of the store.

A customer told police that he was inside the store when the suspects entered the store and one was holding a rifle. The customer then told police that he put his hands up and stepped away from the suspects.

A witness that was outside of the business at the time of the robbery told police that while he was outside he saw the suspects run from the store and get into a Gray colored SUV and drive away from the area.

The witness described to police there were two black males, slim build. One wore a dark hoodie, and both had something covering their faces.

Police sent out a broadcast with the information given to police.

At the same time police were conducting a home visit to Tecorian Mitchell, 20, who was on supervised parole. While they were there the Gray SUV that the suspects were driving arrived to Mitchell’s house.

Gaveyon Hill, 19, and Mitchell were then taken into custody.

Krystion Turner, 19, and Abriyohn Tell, 19, were both inside the SUV at the time and were also taken into custody.

Loose change and a loaded rifle magazine were seen inside the SUV. Hill, Mitchell, Turner, and Tell were taken to the police station for further investigation.

The SUV was towed to the crime scene bay for processing.

During the investigation police say that Turner had not been involved in the incident and was released without charges. Hill, Mitchell, and Tell were charged with Aggravated Robbery and Theft of Property.

Hill also had an active warrant for Aggravated Robbery.

All the suspects were taken to Pulaski County Regional Jail and booked on those charges.